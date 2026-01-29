Amazon to cut 16,000 roles worldwide in a new round of organisational changes

The layoffs follow restructuring efforts first announced in October to reduce management layers and bureaucracy.

Most US-based employees will be given 90 days to seek new roles internally, with timelines varying by region.

Amazon says affected staff will receive severance pay, health coverage where applicable, and outplacement support.

Amazon revealed plans to cut approximately 16,000 roles globally as part of a fresh round of organisational changes.

In an internal memo shared with staff, Amazon said the reductions follow efforts announced in October to reduce management layers, increase ownership, and remove bureaucracy.

“The reductions we are making today will impact approximately 16,000 roles across Amazon, and we're again working hard to support everyone whose role is impacted," said Amazon SVP of people experience and technology Beth Galetti.

“That starts with offering most US-based employees 90 days to look for a new role internally (timing will vary internationally based on local and country-level requirements)."

Bloomberg reported that Amazon Games Studio VP Christoph Hartmann is departing the company as it continues to scale back PC and console development in favour of its cloud gaming service Luna.

“Some of you might ask if this is the beginning of a new rhythm - where we announce broad reductions every few months," Galetti continued.

“That’s not our plan. But just as we always have, every team will continue to evaluate the ownership, speed, and capacity to invent for customers, and make adjustments as appropriate. That’s never been more important than it is today in a world that’s changing faster than ever."

Employees who do not secure new positions or choose not to apply will receive severance pay, health insurance benefits where applicable, and access to outplacement services.

Amazon stressed that it will continue hiring in strategic areas, describing the changes as part of an ongoing effort to improve speed and execution rather than a move toward regular, large-scale layoffs.