Amazon plans smartphone comeback years after Fire Phone failure

Project “Transformer” signals Amazon’s ambition to turn the smartphone into a gateway for its full service ecosystem.

Deep Alexa integration suggests the phone is being designed as a voice-first interface rather than a traditional handset.

The real value lies in data, subscriptions, and commerce access, not device sales margins.

Amazon is reportedly developing a new smartphone more than a decade after the commercial failure of its first device, the Amazon Fire Phone.

As reported by Reuters, the move comes as the company looks to strengthen its position in everyday consumer technology.

The new project, internally known as “Transformer,” is being built within Amazon’s devices and services division and is intended to function as a highly personalised mobile hub connected to the company’s wider ecosystem.

Sources familiar with the matter said the device is designed to integrate closely with Amazon Alexa, enabling users to manage shopping, entertainment, and household services through a single interface.

Platform strategy

The initiative reflects a renewed push to deliver on founder Jeff Bezos’ long-standing vision of a voice-driven computing assistant embedded in daily life.

Rather than competing directly on hardware specifications, the device is expected to prioritise convenience across Amazon services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, and food delivery partnerships.

Key details, including pricing, launch timing, and total investment, remain unclear, and sources cautioned the project could still be cancelled if strategic priorities shift.

Earlier this year, Amazon revealed it plans to cut about 16,000 jobs worldwide as part of a restructuring effort aimed at pushing more responsibility to teams and reducing internal bureaucracy.