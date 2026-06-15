Amir Satvat's ASGC community helps secure 5,000 games industry jobs

More than seven million people have visited ASGC resources.

Over 10,000 individuals have contributed to helping job seekers through the community.

Satvat said job candidates deserve full credit for securing employment.

Games industry advocate Amir Satvat has revealed that the Always Supporting the Games Community (ASGC) initiative has assisted 5,000 people in finding jobs across the industry.

Satvat took to LinkedIn to share the milestone, where he described the achievement as something to acknowledge rather than celebrate, noting that nearly 15,000 laid-off workers remain displaced amid continued uncertainty and potential future cuts.

“Friends, I want to take five minutes out of the incredible hardship that continues for our community and our industry to acknowledge a major milestone," posted Satvat.

"I should note that having collected this data for nearly four years, if anything, this is a very conservative measure. It does also not count the much larger impact of the four out of 10 ASGC members who tell us we were a significant support for them, both in general and for their job search process, whether they found a role because of our support or not."

Continuous growth

ASGC has become a major resource for job seekers, offering games industry job listings, mentoring opportunities and career support.

Satvat stressed that job candidates deserve full credit for securing employment, stating that ASGC does not "get anybody a job" but instead provides support and resources throughout the process.

The milestone significantly exceeds Satvat's original goal of helping 100 people find employment when he launched the initiative in 2022. He said the achievement has strengthened his commitment to continuing support for game industry professionals.

The Amir Satvat Games Community rebranded to Always Supporting the Games Community (ASGC) in late 2025.