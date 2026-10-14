Anzu expands ad formats beyond games

Anzu is expanding beyond games, extending its formats and inventory to reach gamers elsewhere.

App publishers will be able to integrate through both SDK and SDK-less options.

In-game ads platform Anzu is expanding beyond games, now extending its formats and inventory to reach gamers elsewhere.

Following the expansion, advertisers can run full-funnel campaigns to target the same audience wherever they are - whether using their screens for gaming or not. Anzu has said it will support standard ad formats across multiple mobile app categories with its clickable and non-clickable formats.

It’s a move expected to enable incremental revenue, supported by a wider range of ad formats.

Expanding presence

Anzu has explained that with this new option, app publishers will be able to integrate through both SDK and SDK-less options. Mobile game publishers will gain the same flexibility.

The company has built the expansion after many years developing an understanding of game audiences inside game environments - now expecting to reach those audiences in more places.

"Gamers don’t stop being gamers when they close the game - and now, neither does Anzu," said Anzu co-founder and CEO Itamar Benedy.

"This audience was never just a gaming audience, they’re one of the biggest, most diverse and engaged audiences online, and we’re built to reach gamers wherever they are. The same person moves between a game and everything else on their phone in one session. Advertisers can now extend to reach them across far more of their day and through more meaningful touchpoints."

WPP CTO Stephan Pretorius added: "Gaming has matured from a niche media buy into a core part of how brands build their omnichannel strategies. What changes with Anzu’s extension is that gaming no longer sits in its own silo - the same audience, the same measurement and the same full-funnel activation now extend across gaming and beyond it."

Last year, Anzu brought its in-game ads into web games through a partnership with distributor Playgama, via the Bridge SDK.