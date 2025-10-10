App developer Xibbon launches mobile-optimised Godot editor Xogot

Originally iPad-only, Xogot now brings Godot development to iPhones.

Developed in 2023 to fill the gap in pro-grade iPad apps for Godot developers.

Free Lite tier for small projects, Pro version unlocks advanced features and bigger projects.

Apple app developer Xibbon has launched Xogot that enables developers to run Godot on both mobile devices.

Originally designed for the iPad, Xogot users can now harness the development capabilities on iPhones as well.

Developer Miguel de Icaza said Xogot redesigns Godot’s interface with SwiftUI for a touch-friendly, mobile-optimised experience that aligns with Apple’s guidelines.

The tool was developed in 2023 to fill the gap of professional-grade iPad apps for game developers using Godot and was initially launched for iPad in May.

“Personal game hub"

Xogot offers a free Lite version with core features and limits for smaller projects, and a Pro version with advanced features and larger project support, available via monthly, annual, or lifetime subscriptions. Students and game jam participants can apply for free, limited-time access.

Moreover, Xogot supports the latest Godot features, enabling 2D and 3D game development with a native code editor and input options. Users will also get access to Godot’s Asset Library to leverage its open-source runtime for game distribution.

“Godot is a powerful game engine that has been enjoying incredible growth in adoption, but until now, it’s been desktop-bound,” said Xibbon CEO and co-founder Miguel de Icaza.

“With Xogot for iPhone, we’re putting that same power in your pocket. Whether you’re prototyping on the train or refining your level designs in a coffee shop, Xogot transforms the iPhone into a truly personal game studio.

As someone who has always believed in the creative potential of Apple’s devices, Xogot makes the iPhone a fully capable game development tool for whenever and wherever inspiration strikes.”