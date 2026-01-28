Godot 4.6 launches with focus on performance and workflow polish

Godot 4.6 is positioned as a refinement-driven update aimed at improving daily development workflows.

The release is designed to reduce friction and streamline common development tasks.

A new editor theme puts projects front and centre.

Open-source engine Godot has launched Godot 4.6 to mark the start of a new development phase focused on performance optimisation.

Released less than six months after the previous major update, the company said Godot 4.6 is positioned as a refinement-driven release aimed at improving everyday workflows.

The update is designed to reduce friction across the engine and help creators spend more time building games rather than navigating tools.

A new editor theme puts projects front and centre, while improvements span asset loading, editing, debugging, exporting, and testing. The editor’s docking system has also been unified, allowing panels to be freely rearranged, floated, and customised to suit individual workflows.

Visual overhaul

One of the most notable changes is the promotion of Jolt Physics from an experimental option to the default physics engine for all new 3D projects.

The developer said the standalone physics solution is already used in major commercial titles and is expected to bring improved stability and performance.

Godot 4.6 also introduces a major overhaul of Screen Space Reflections, delivering more realistic visuals, improved roughness handling, and faster performance.

“The new editor theme lets your projects take centre stage, while dozens of improvements across the board reduce friction and speed up everyday development," Godot wrote in a post.

"Every aspect, from loading assets to editing, debugging, exporting, and testing, has received some love to keep you focused on creating and minimise the time you spend wrestling with UI, or fiddling with external tools and plugins."