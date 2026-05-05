Unity launches open beta for Unity AI game development tools

The AI assistant is built directly into Unity Editor workflows.

Unity AI supports asset generation and editor automation.

Developers can connect third-party AI tools through AI Gateway.

Unity has launched the open beta for Unity AI, a new suite of AI-powered tools designed to help developers build games within the Unity ecosystem.

Available across Unity 6 and above, with access depending on subscription tier and AI credit availability. The company said the new system is built directly into the Unity Editor and is designed specifically around game development workflows.

Unity said its in-editor AI assistant is trained to understand project structures, systems, and creative workflows, allowing developers to automate repetitive tasks while maintaining creative control.

The company added that developers can connect third-party AI tools through the new AI Gateway or automate editor tasks through Unity’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) server.

Built around Unity workflows

The beta includes an in-project AI assistant featuring tools such as Plan Mode, rollback support for reverting AI-generated changes, and workflow-specific “Skills” designed for Unity development.

Unity AI also includes generators capable of creating placeholder materials, sounds, cubemaps, and 2D or 3D assets directly inside projects.

Moreover, the company said developers will still retain ownership over creative direction, while AI handles more time-consuming production tasks and experimentation processes.

“Our goal with AI is to help you build better games, faster," said Unity in a post. “Unity AI gives you access to our own in-project agentic assistant, which leverages deep context from your projects and is built specifically for Unity workflows.

“You can also securely connect and control your preferred AI tools directly in the editor with our AI Gateway, or from your IDE or preferred LLM application with our MCP server."