App Store ecosystem drives $1.4 trillion in developer billings and sales in 2025

More than 90% of App Store ecosystem billings and sales generated no commission for Apple.

The size of the App Store ecosystem has nearly tripled since 2019.

Physical goods and services accounted for $1.1trn of total billings and sales.

Digital goods and services generated $149bn during 2025.

Apple has revealed that its App Store ecosystem facilitated more than $1.4 trillion in developer billings and sales in 2025, according to a new study by Analysis Group.

The company said more than 90% of those billings and sales generated through the App Store ecosystem did not incur any commission payable to Apple. Since 2019, the overall size of the ecosystem has nearly tripled.

Physical goods and services accounted for the largest share of activity at $1.1tn, driven by categories including grocery, food delivery and pickup, retail, and travel.

Digital goods and services generated $149bn, supported by games, enterprise applications, and video streaming services, while in-app advertising revenue reached $151bn.

Apple said the App Store averaged more than 850 million weekly users across 175 countries and regions during the year, helping developers reach customers globally.

“Boundless creativity"

Artificial intelligence continued to play a growing role across the platform. Apple said more than 40 of the top 100 apps on the App Store featured consumer-facing AI capabilities in 2025, with those apps recording stronger billing growth than other top-performing titles.

Regionally, Apple said its App Store-facilitated billings and sales have more than doubled in China and more than tripled in both the United States and Europe over the past six years.

“Developers are the heartbeat of the App Store, and this year’s incredible milestone is a testament to their boundless creativity,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

“We are deeply committed to providing developers with the tools, technologies, and trusted platforms they need to build for the future. Together, developers are creating apps that enrich the lives of users around the world.”