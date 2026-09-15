App Store submissions open for Apple’s latest OS releases

macOS 27 will support Apple Silicon only.

Developers must answer new age-rating questions in App Store Connect.

April 2027 uploads will require the relevant latest-generation SDKs.

Apple has opened App Store submissions for apps and games built for its upcoming iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, tvOS 27, visionOS 27 and watchOS 27 releases.

Developers can now download the Xcode 27 Release Candidate, build with the new SDKs, test through TestFlight and submit their apps for App Store review.

The new releases introduce technologies including Apple Intelligence, the Foundation Models framework, design updates and new App Store features.

Developer requirements

The iPhone maker is also asking developers to prepare for changes around macOS, with macOS 26 set to be the final release supporting Intel Mac computers and Rosetta, with macOS 27 moving to Apple silicon only.

Developers can limit their apps to Apple silicon by setting their Xcode build architecture to arm64 only before rebuilding and resubmitting.

Developers must also answer new age-rating questions in App Store Connect. New time allowances give parents more flexibility over how much time children spend in categories including games, entertainment and social media.

Apps with social media capabilities must indicate this in App Store Connect. Meanwhile, from April 2027, new apps and games must meet minimum SDK requirements corresponding to each platform’s latest OS release.