Apple changes EU app tracking transparency with iOS 27.2

The new prompt includes an optional “Additional Information” button.

The alternative prompt will be mandatory in Germany, France, Italy, Poland and Romania.

EU users can be reprompted for tracking permission one year after their previous choice.

Apple has revealed new changes to its app tracking transparency (ATT) system for developers in the European Union with the beta release of iOS 27.2 and iPadOS 27.2.

The update will give developers the option to use an alternative version of the ATT system prompt in the EU, with modified formatting and language.

The requirements for when developers must request permission to track users will remain unchanged, the iPhone maker clarified in a blog post.

Apple said the alternative prompt will also include an optional “Additional Information” button that will allow developers to provide users with more information about requests to link their data with information collected by other companies for advertising or measurement purposes.

EU changes

Due to legal requirements, only the alternative version of the prompt will be available for apps distributed in Germany, France, Italy, Poland and Romania.

Apple is also changing how often developers can ask users for tracking permission. EU users can be shown the ATT prompt again one year after their previous choice, regardless of whether they accepted or rejected tracking.

However, users cannot be reprompted if they have disabled “allow apps to request to track” in device settings. Apple is renaming this setting to “allow apps to request to link your activity across companies” in the EU. The changes are coming with to iOS 27.2 and iPadOS 27.2.