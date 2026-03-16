Apple cuts App Store fees in China after regulator talks

The reduced commission also applies to subscription renewals after the first year.

The new fee structure took effect on March 15th, 2026 across the China mainland App Store.

Developers do not need to sign updated terms to benefit from the commission reductions.

Apple has reduced App Store commission fees for developers distributing apps in mainland China following discussions with Chinese regulators.

The changes, which took effect on March 15th 2026, apply to the China storefront of the App Store on iOS and iPadOS. It lowers the standard commission on in-app purchases and paid app downloads from 30% to 25%.

Developers enrolled in the App Store Small Business Program, as well as those participating in the Mini Apps Partner Program, will also see reduced fees.

Moreover, the commission on qualifying transactions under these programs will fall from 15% to 12%. The same 12% rate will apply to auto-renewing subscription payments after the first year.

Policy change

Apple said developers are not required to sign updated terms in order to benefit from the revised commission rates, with the reductions automatically applying to eligible transactions from March 15 onward.

The company described the changes as part of its effort to maintain a fair and transparent ecosystem for developers operating on its platform in China.

“We strive for iOS and iPadOS to be the best app ecosystem and a great business opportunity for developers in China," Apple wrote in a post.

“We are committed to terms that remain fair and transparent to all developers, and to always offering competitive App Store rates to developers distributing apps in China that are no higher than overall rates in other markets."