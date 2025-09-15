AppQuantum launches $10m strategic fund to back mobile game studios 

AppQuantum VC will focus on original games and new genres, offering follow-on support as studios scale.

While global in scope, the fund prioritises the US, Europe, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

Studios will gain access to AppQuantum’s analytics, marketing tech, UA resources, and live ops expertise.

Mobile games publisher AppQuantum has launched a new strategic investment fund called AppQuantum VC.

With $10 million under management, the fund will support early-stage mobile game studios globally, offering expertise in marketing, monetisation, and live operations.

AppQuantum said it will focus on pre-seed and seed rounds, backing teams creating original games in new genres with initial investments of $250,000 to $1.5m and follow-on support as they grow.

Although the publisher's investment arm will invest globally, it prioritises the US, Europe, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

Backing teams

The fund will give studios access to AppQuantum’s analytics, marketing tech, user acquisition tools, and live ops expertise, while also investing in R&D for emerging genres and new gameplay.

Its first investments are already underway, with more announcements to follow. Developers can apply for funding via the official website.

“There’s a massive gap for teams who have the talent but need real marketing firepower and operational know-how to break through the growth ceiling,” said AppQuantum founder Evgeny Maurus.

“We’re not just backing games - we’re helping build sustainable gaming businesses.”