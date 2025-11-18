AppsFlyer launches eight new products including agentic AI suite

AppsFlyer has launched eight new products like an agentic AI suite, Signal Hub and AI-upgraded dashboards.

The AI can provide daily insights and help marketers identify creative opportunities.

Mobile marketing analytics platform AppsFlyer has launched eight new products, including a new agentic AI suite.

This suite has been confirmed to include a Model Context Protocol layer that supports language models such as ChatGPT, Claude, Cursor IDE, and VS Code. The AI can provide daily insights, identify trends and help marketers detect creative opportunities.

Furthermore, a new anti-fraud attribution model now applies AI behavioural analysis in real time.

AppsFlyer has also introduced a premium security tier adding SAML 2.0 SSO with SCIM provisioning, IP allow lists and extended audit logs with API access.

New to the lineup

AppsFlyer stated that its eight new products underscore an evolution from "mobile attribution pioneer to modern marketing cloud", as the company reportedly nears a buyout with a valuation of up to $3 billion.

Other products in the lineup include Incrementality for UA, Signal Hub, AI-upgraded dashboards, a central point for storing and managing creative assets, and the ability to stitch together user journeys across mobile, PC and console.

"These products were built hand-in-hand with our customers and partners, tested across industries and regions over the past several months," said AppsFlyer CPO Barak Witkowski.

"Seeing how they’ve already helped brands identify new opportunities, maximise efficiency, and adapt to the AI era gives us tremendous confidence in what’s ahead."

AppsFlyer co-founder and CEO Oren Kaniel added: "For over a decade, we’ve helped marketers adapt through the mobile and privacy revolutions. Now, in the AI era, we’re empowering them to go beyond optimisation, to achieve truly autonomous growth."