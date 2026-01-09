AppsFlyer surpasses $500m in ARR as firm reportedly nears sale

Marketing analytics platform is reportedly in advanced discussions to be acquired at a $2 billion valuation.

Previous reports suggested the deal could be worth as much as $3bn.

Mobile marketing analytics platform AppsFlyer has surpassed $500 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) to mark a major milestone for the company.

The figure was revealed by CEO and co-founder Oren Kaniel in a post on LinkedIn. It comes as the company is reported to be in negotiations to sell in a multi-billion dollar deal.

According to Calcalist, the firm is in advanced discussions over a possible acquisition at a valuation of around $2 billion. It was previously reported the buyout could be worth as much as $3bn.

Buyout talks

The buyers are said to be a consortium led by US-based private equity firm Apollo Global Management alongside Israel’s Fortissimo. Apollo is expected to take the larger stake, while Fortissimo is investing from its sixth fund.

If completed, the deal would match AppsFlyer’s last known valuation from 2020, when it raised $210m in a round led by General Atlantic. The sale process is being advised by Goldman Sachs and has reportedly been underway for six months.

“AppsFlyer does not respond to rumours or speculation, and any material updates will be communicated in an orderly manner," said the company in a statement.

“AppsFlyer is a critical infrastructure company for the global digital ecosystem and is constantly exploring strategic opportunities that support the company’s continued long-term growth."

Last year, AppsFlyer made a raft of new product announcements, including a new agentic AI suite. The firm stated that its eight new products underscored an evolution from "mobile attribution pioneer to modern marketing cloud".