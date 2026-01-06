Aream & Co opening Singapore office

Aream & Co has worked with numerous games companies including Dream Games, SuperPlay, Spyke Games, Scopely and more.

Investment bank Aream & Co is opening a new office in Singapore.

The branch will be headed up by MD Anjan Sarangi, who has been with the firm since it was formed in 2019. Arena & Co provides M&A and financing advice to technology companies around the world.

The investment bank has been involved with deals for numerous companies in the games industry, such as AppLovin, Dream Games, Lessmore, SuperPlay, Remedy Entertainment, Spyke Games, Jagex, Scopely. It’s also worked with firms in the wider tech space, too.

Arena & co is based in London and also has offices in Berlin and San Francisco.

"Fast-growing" region

“The region is one of the most dynamic and fast-growing ones in gaming and consumer and, while we have been active there for some time, being on the ground and having a team there will enable us to be even closer to the ecosystem and strengthen the support we can provide,” said Aream & Co founding partner Affan Butt.

