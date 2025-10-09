Games industry M&A activity held steady at 49 deals in Q3 2025

EA’s $55bn acquisition dominated overall deal value for the quarter.

Games industry deal activity remained consistent in Q3 2025 with 49 mergers and acquisitions recorded.

That's according to a new report from investment firm Aream & Co, which showed that overall deal value was dominated by Electronic Arts' acquisition.

On the consumer side, mobile in-app purchase spend returned to growth, reaching $21bn, led by strong performance from Asian publishers.

PC gaming grew with an 18% year-over-year rise in Steam revenue, while the console market surged 31% year-over-year, driven by the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2.

Market momentum

Public market activity cooled sharply after a strong first half of the year, with just $0.3bn raised through public offerings in Q3 2025.

Private investments also stagnated, totaling $0.6bn as Series A rounds declined for the fifth consecutive quarter, signaling a continued cautious approach from early-stage investors.

