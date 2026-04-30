Ares Interactive and AMC reveal free-to-play Walking Dead roguelite for mobile

Ares Interactive and AMC confirmed a free-to-play Walking Dead roguelite is coming to mobile this summer.

Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, and Michonne are confirmed as playable characters.

Additional platforms beyond iOS and Android are planned but not yet named.

Ares Interactive and AMC Global Media have revealed The Walking Dead: Aftermath, a free-to-play roguelite game launching on iOS and Android this summer.

Developed by Swift Games, the Ares studio behind Heroes vs Hordes, the title is set in the Walking Dead universe and puts players in control of iconic survivors including Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, and Michonne.

Players will get to battle walker hordes, hostile enemies, and boss encounters across the franchise's infamous post-apocalyptic world of Walkers.

Moreover, the game combines roguelite action with base-building meta-progression and survivor strategy, framing each run around scavenging and resource management under threat.

New experiences

More character reveals, gameplay details, and pre-registration information are expected in the coming weeks. A Discord server is live for early followers.

“The Walking Dead: Aftermath combines Swift Games’ strengths in action, progression, and replayability with the intensity and survival drama that has made The Walking Dead an enduring franchise," said Ares Interactive president Mike DeLaet.

“AMC’s trust in our team speaks to the strength of what we’re building at Ares, and this partnership marks an important step as we continue to create interactive experiences and player communities built to last.”

AMC VP of games and franchise Clayton Neuman commented: “The Walking Dead continues to capture so many fans’ imaginations, seamlessly blending the drama of survival in extreme circumstances with the thrill of full-throttle action.

“Our partners at Ares Interactive have created an experience that captures the dangers of the apocalypse, along with the sheer fun of battling herds of walkers. The Walking Dead: Aftermath is easy to pick up, impossible to put down, and we can’t wait for people to play it.”