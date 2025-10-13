Aristocrat appoints Amy White as VP of communications for EMEA 

White joins from Twitch, where she led global games communications.

Her background includes senior roles at Meta, Square Enix, 2K, and Sega.

The hire follows Aristocrat’s continued focus on strengthening its gaming divisions.

Australian casino firm and games publisher Aristocrat has recruited Amy White as its new VP of communications, EMEA.

She will lead internal and external communications across EMEA, supporting the business strategies of Aristocrat Interactive and the games division Product Madness.

White has joined Aristocrat from Twitch, where she led international communications and global gaming initiatives.

Earlier in her career, White worked in senior roles for major publishers like Square Enix, 2K and Sega, as well as Meta’s Reality Labs overseeing AI, AR and VR communications.

Strategic divestments

Aristocrat acquired Big Fish for $990 million back in 2018, but reported a $74m impairment loss earlier this year tied to the restructuring of the subsidiary, following a decision to cut investment and halt new game development to focus on evergreen titles.

Aristocrat also sold its Plarium studio to MTG for $620m this February. This included the sale of Raid: Shadow Legends, with the purchase expected to double MTG’s size and "substantially improve" its cashflow generation.