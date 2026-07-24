Ash Games Studio secures $1.5m seed funding for Saudi-inspired games

Merak Capital and Impact46 co-led the investment round.

Ash Games is exploring a mobile version of Azooma Escape.

The studio wants to bring authentic Arab stories to a global audience.

Saudi-based Ash Games Studio has raised $1.5 million in a seed funding round co-led by Merak Capital through the Merak Gaming Fund alongside Impact46.

Founded by Anas Bakhsh, Yaser Alahmadi, and Saud Bakolka in 2022, the studio is developing action-adventure games for PC and console inspired by Saudi stories, history, and traditions.

The team aims to build games that can compete with leading independent studios worldwide while bringing Saudi-made titles to a global audience.

Ash Games Studio is best known for Azooma Escape, a comedic stealth adventure that was released in August 2025. The studio previously told IsaKaba it is considering a mobile version of the title, provided the gameplay can be adapted for touch controls without compromising the overall experience.

Upcoming projects

Ash Games Studio CEO and co-founder Anas Bakhsh said the company's long-term vision is to create culturally rich, story-driven games with global appeal by combining authentic regional stories with accessible gameplay mechanics.

The funding announcement comes as the studio revealed the first trailer for its second title Nomad: The Legend of Zarqa, a top-down action roguelite based on ancient Arabian folklore.

Players take on the role of Zarqa al-Yamama, the legendary seer whose arrows can be guided mid-flight to strike enemies through difficult angles and terrain.

Ash Games Studio said the game's world is built from stories many members of the team grew up hearing but never had the chance to experience through games.