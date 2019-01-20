Speaker Spotlight: Tencent's Miley Chen on the ACE Publishing Program and premium games in China

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 will take place on January 21st to 22nd. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

In today's Speaker Spotlight we're talking to Tencent, Strategy for ACE Publishing Program Miley Chen. At PGC London, she'll host a session on 'User Analysis For Premium Games In China'.

PocketGamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about the company?

Miley Chen: General info on the Tencent website.

A bit of ACE Publishing Program background - Tencent founded the ACE Publishing Program to support and cultivate indie mobile games to publish in China in 2017. ACE stands for amazing, creative, explorative.

What does your role entail?

My job is the planning strategy for the ACE Publishing Program and using my previous knowledge/network to look for more Western games.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

It's super fun every day. I can play games during work time. I can meet crazy talented people. Learning new stuff every day.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Keep learning, never stop learning.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

The Chinese government approval had been shut down almost for one year. Lots of small developers were bankrupted.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

More Chinese games companies will publish games internationally. More gameplay like we saw on PC will be brought to mobile in China.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

It has changed a lot in many ways. In 2014 lots of Chinese companies went out overseas to license Western mobile games in China. While now, of course, that's still happening, we can also see more and more Chinese games topping charts in the West.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Networking.

