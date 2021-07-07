Job News

FunPlus appoints former NetEase director Michael Tong as chief strategy officer

"Tong will elevate our company’s strategic vision..."

FunPlus appoints former NetEase director Michael Tong as chief strategy officer
By , Freelance Writer

FunPlus has appointed Michael Tong as its new chief strategy officer.

Tong was previously Netease’s chief operating officer and director at the firm for over 20 years. Alongside this, he has also operated as an advisor and board member for Koolearn and Qunar.com. According to the press release, Tong will be overseeing FunPlus' "rapidly-growing global strategic development and execution”.

Founded in 2010, FunPlus is a Chinese developer with several studios across Europe and a publisher with nearly 2,000 employees. Some of its biggest releases include State of Survival, King of Avalon and Guns of Glory.

Growth

"For almost 10 years Michael Tong has served as a value-adding investor for FunPlus, and has been instrumental in our growth and success," said FunPlus CEO Andy Zhong.

"As we continue to develop our corporate strategy, we are certain that Tong will elevate our company’s strategic vision in a permanent role as chief strategy officer, and we are excited to have him join the FunPlus leadership team."

Michael Tong is the latest in a string of recent high-profile personnel acquisitions from FunPlus. Back in February, Chris Petrovic was hired as its new chief business officer,

Following this, FunPlus appointed Wei Wang as its chief creative officer before hiring Dianne Schepers as its new general counsel.


Tags:
Callum Agnew
Callum Agnew
Freelance Writer

Callum Agnew is a freelance writer with work found across multiple publications such as VG247, PCGamer, Kotaku UK, and more. You can find him on Twitter @AlwaysAgnew

Related Articles

Job News Feb 8th, 2021

FunPlus hires Chris Petrovic as new chief business officer

Job News Apr 29th, 2021

FunPlus appoints Wei Wang as Chief Creative Officer

News May 11th, 2015

FunPlus launches its transparent PublishingPlus initiative for all F2P devs

5 List Oct 1st, 2019

The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2019

9 List Sep 29th, 2017

Top 50 Mobile Game Developers of 2017

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies