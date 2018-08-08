News

GungHo revenue and profits fall again as publisher struggles to replace Puzzle & Dragons

GungHo revenue and profits fall again as publisher struggles to replace Puzzle & Dragons
By , Senior Editor

Revenue and profits at Japanese mobile publishing giant GungHo Online Entertainment were fell once again for the three months ending June 30th 2018.

Net sales were reported at $187 million, down 11 per cent year-on-year. Profits meanwhile also took another hit, down some 40 per cent year-on-year to $32 million.

GungHo attributed the drop to the slowing sales of its flagship IP Puzzle & Dragons, released back in 2012.

Long-term decline

While the game has shown remarkable staying paying over the long-term, racking up 49 million downloads and healthy profits, GungHo has been unable to stop its decline or follow-up the title with a similar success story.

In June this year it released Yo-Kai Watch World on mobile. The title, developed in partnership with Level 5, has surpassed one million downloads.

Other titles in the pipeline include Nintendo Switch game Ninjala and mobile MOBA/CCG Call of Guardians.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News May 15th, 2018

GungHo’s sales and profits continue to fall amidst Puzzle & Dragons decline

News Feb 2nd, 2018

Gungho doubling down on Puzzle & Dragons in 2018 despite years of declining sales

News Nov 1st, 2017

GungHo revenues drop to $613.9 million as Puzzle & Dragons continues to face decline

News May 3rd, 2017

GungHo stems quarterly decline as Puzzle & Dragons income recovers for fifth anniversary

News Jul 28th, 2017

GungHo's sales continue to decline despite 46 million downloads of Puzzle & Dragons

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.