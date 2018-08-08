GungHo revenue and profits fall again as publisher struggles to replace Puzzle & Dragons

Revenue and profits at Japanese mobile publishing giant GungHo Online Entertainment were fell once again for the three months ending June 30th 2018.

Net sales were reported at $187 million, down 11 per cent year-on-year. Profits meanwhile also took another hit, down some 40 per cent year-on-year to $32 million.

GungHo attributed the drop to the slowing sales of its flagship IP Puzzle & Dragons, released back in 2012.

Long-term decline

While the game has shown remarkable staying paying over the long-term, racking up 49 million downloads and healthy profits, GungHo has been unable to stop its decline or follow-up the title with a similar success story.

In June this year it released Yo-Kai Watch World on mobile. The title, developed in partnership with Level 5, has surpassed one million downloads.

Other titles in the pipeline include Nintendo Switch game Ninjala and mobile MOBA/CCG Call of Guardians.