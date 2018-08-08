News

Sociable Soccer dev Tower Studios snags China publishing deal with China Mobile

Date Type Companies involved Size
August 8th, 2018 partnership China Mobile
Tower Studios 		Not disclosed
Sociable Soccer dev Tower Studios snags China publishing deal with China Mobile
By , Staff Writer

UK-based developer Tower Studios has teamed up with telecoms giant China Mobile to publish its upcoming title Sociable Soccer in China.

Currently slated for an Autumn 2018 release, the mobile version of the arcade-style game will be released in China first before launching in the West.

Sociable Soccer tasks players with picking and managing a club with six national leagues to choose from, which are China, England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

Players can then get to work building and upgrading their team with the top player cards from any of these six leagues.

An online league will also be available to let players go head-to-head with others.

Tower Studios and China Mobile

“Tower Studios is delighted to have signed a deal with China Mobile and Crazy Sports to get the Sociable Soccer ball rolling,” said Tower Studios CEO Jon Hare.

“Along with our development partners Combo Breaker, we’ve devoted nearly three years to building a light, accessible alternative to the likes of FIFA and PES across all platforms.”

Golazoooooooooo

Tower Studios also has a partnership with Beijing publisher Crazy Sports, which currently holds the rights to the Chinese Super League (CSL).

The partnership means Sociable Soccer can feature players like Tianjin Quanjian’s Belgium playmaker Axel Witsel, Shandong Luneng’s Italian striker Graziano Pelle and Guangzhou Evergrande’s Brazilian forward Talisca.

“CrazySports is pleased to be teaming up with Tower Studios to bring Sociable Soccer to both CrazySports and China Mobile’s audiences,” said Crazy Sports vice president Zhuo Zhang.

“We believe it is a great partnership for us and the Chinese Super League and we look forward to bringing a brilliant football game to the tremendous amount of Chinese users.”

Tags:
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Related Articles

1 News May 8th, 2018

“Don’t sign a bad deal, there are plenty of publishers out there”

Interview Jan 27th, 2017

Now playing: Jon Hare on Word Chums

News Jan 19th, 2016

Indie developers discuss the new ways of working in the current industry

1 Interview Jan 7th, 2015

Jon Hare - 2015 will see the death of many indie studios

Comment & Opinion Jun 18th, 2018

War Robots developer Pixonic enters China’s Android market with iDreamsky

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.