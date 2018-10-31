Ubisoft's Yves Guillemot: Asia mobile segment "growing significantly"

French publisher Ubisoft's mobile operations are "growing significantly" across Asia, according to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot.

Speaking to investors following the release of the company's H1 2019 financials, Guillemot noted that both its mobile and PC segments were core factors in the firm's recent success.

Digital was the largest factor in Ubisoft's results for the first half of this fiscal year due to the French firm's back catalogue as well as its live operations and new games. Guillemot also called out Assassin's Creed Odyssey as being particularly successful.

The publisher reported sales of $869.7m (€767m) while net bookings rose 60 per cent to $846m (€746.1m). Digital net bookings shot up 51.5 per cent to $588.7m (€519.2m), forming 69.6 per cent of total net bookings.

Back to back

Meanwhile, revenue from back catalogue games was up 48.8 per cent to $640m (€564.9m). Though this was up year-on-year, this vertical made up a smaller proportion of total net bookings versus the same period in the 2018 fiscal year; just 75.7 per cent down from 81.4 per cent.

"Thanks to the depth and strength of our back catalogue and Live operations, our second quarter 2018 to 2019 performance was above target. This momentum drove up our net bookings and financial results for the first half of the fiscal year," CEO and co-founder Yves Guillemot said.

"Our mobile segment is growing significantly and our PC segment is experiencing strong momentum, especially across the whole of Asia. Lastly, we are ramping up our presence in esports, artificial intelligence and streaming, all of which offer long-term opportunities for the video game industry.

"In light of all of these factors, we are confident in our ability to deliver robust growth and to sustainably increase our profitability over the long term."