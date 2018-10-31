News

Ubisoft's Yves Guillemot: Asia mobile segment "growing significantly"

Ubisoft's Yves Guillemot: Asia mobile segment "growing significantly"
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

French publisher Ubisoft's mobile operations are "growing significantly" across Asia, according to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot.

Speaking to investors following the release of the company's H1 2019 financials, Guillemot noted that both its mobile and PC segments were core factors in the firm's recent success.

Digital was the largest factor in Ubisoft's results for the first half of this fiscal year due to the French firm's back catalogue as well as its live operations and new games. Guillemot also called out Assassin's Creed Odyssey as being particularly successful.

The publisher reported sales of $869.7m (€767m) while net bookings rose 60 per cent to $846m (€746.1m). Digital net bookings shot up 51.5 per cent to $588.7m (€519.2m), forming 69.6 per cent of total net bookings.

Back to back

Meanwhile, revenue from back catalogue games was up 48.8 per cent to $640m (€564.9m). Though this was up year-on-year, this vertical made up a smaller proportion of total net bookings versus the same period in the 2018 fiscal year; just 75.7 per cent down from 81.4 per cent.

"Thanks to the depth and strength of our back catalogue and Live operations, our second quarter 2018 to 2019 performance was above target. This momentum drove up our net bookings and financial results for the first half of the fiscal year," CEO and co-founder Yves Guillemot said.

"Our mobile segment is growing significantly and our PC segment is experiencing strong momentum, especially across the whole of Asia. Lastly, we are ramping up our presence in esports, artificial intelligence and streaming, all of which offer long-term opportunities for the video game industry.

"In light of all of these factors, we are confident in our ability to deliver robust growth and to sustainably increase our profitability over the long term."


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

Related Articles

News Jul 19th, 2018

Mobile sales stable for Ubisoft as total revenue doubles to $464m for Q1 2018

News May 18th, 2018

Mobile revenues up 66% as Ubisoft posts total sales of $2 billion for the financial year

News Feb 13th, 2018

Ubisoft's China-only mobile game Might & Magic Heroes: Era of Chaos generates over $120 million in revenues

News Nov 13th, 2017

Ubisoft's Ketchapp and Growtopia catalogue boost mobile DAUs by 234%

News Jul 19th, 2017

Ubisoft scores $233 million in sales with 80% of its total revenues generated from digital products

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.