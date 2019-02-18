Com2uS acquires 51.9 per cent stake in South Korean developers Day7

South Korean publisher Com2uS has acquired a 51.9 per cent stake in story-based game developer Day 7.

The company announced the news confirming the ownership along with management rights for Day7. The deal has taken place because Com2uS wanted to secure a "new growth engine".

Reportedly known as one of the leading story-based game developers, Day7 has released 30 visual novel titles. The firm’s latest project in development is a story-building role-playing game called Wannabe that will target a female audience.

Overseas markets

Com2uS believe this investment will help the firm continue its advancement into overseas markets. For the three months ending September 30th, 2018, Com2uS global sales hit $106.7 million with 83 per cent of that figure being generated from overseas.

Since the acquisition was announced, shares of Com2uS have risen 2.59 per cent in Seoul trading.

Recently Com2uS revealed that Summoners War had exceeded 100 million downloads globally.