Hit PC mod DOTA Auto Chess is coming to mobile minus the DOTA

Hit DOTA 2 mod DOTA Auto Chess is heading to mobile after its Chinese developer Drodo signed a deal with local publisher Dragonest.

The PC version of the title is available through Steam Workshop and has racked up more than six million users to date.

The title differs from Valve’s MOBA and is an eight-player turn-based strategy game. Much of the action is automated, with the player instead focused on tasks such as team composition and resource management.

Going mobile

As reported by VPesports, the mobile version will be renamed ‘Auto Chess’ and a new roster of heroes have been created to seperate itself from its DOTA 2 origins.

Gearing up for the launch, a $1.5 million competitive esports league is being set up by ImbaTV.

Pre-registrations are already open for the mobile game in China. Developer Drodo tweeted that it will update its English website for the mobile version soon. It also insisted work would continue on the PC mod.

