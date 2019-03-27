News

Animoca Brands partners with Formula 1 on blockchain game F1 Delta Time

Date Type Companies involved Size
March 27th, 2019 license Animoca Brands Not disclosed
Animoca Brands partners with Formula 1 on blockchain game F1 Delta Time
By , Staff Writer

Honk Kong-based mobile publisher Animoca Brands has secured a global licensing deal with Formula 1 to develop and publish a blockchain game called F1 Delta Time.

F1 Delta Time will have collectable in-game assets that will pull from the game’s racing component. The title’s first phase is due to be rolled out from May 10th, 2019.

The deal is part of Animoca Brands’ aim of onboarding one billion users into blockchain.

Formula 1 generates an annual race attendance of 4.1 million while receiving 1.6 billion television views. Animoca Brands will hope the large F1 fanbase can help create a strong foundation for the release.

Notable achievement

“Securing a partnership to make blockchain games with Formula 1 - one of the most recognised brands in sport - is a notable achievement,” said Animoca Brands co-founder and chairman Yat Siu.

“We will leverage Formula 1’s considerable global reach to drive product uptake and revenue growth as together we seek to increase consumer exposure to blockchain.”

Recently Animoca Brands agreed an $8.9 million deal to resell iClick advertising inventory.

The Pocket Gamer Connects conference is heading to Hong Kong on July 17th and 18th.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK, Digital Spy and more. He regularly attends Comic-Cons and Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related.

Related Articles

News Feb 5th, 2019

Animoca Brands ends a record year with Q4 revenue of $4.6 million

News Dec 18th, 2018

Atari makes strategic investment in blockchain specialist and mobile publisher Animoca Brands

News Oct 31st, 2018

Animoca Brands Q3 revenue rises 283 per cent year-over-year following Crazy success

Interview Oct 17th, 2018

Animoca Brands' Yat Siu on why mobile games are leading the charge to take blockchain mass-market

News Oct 2nd, 2018

Animoca Brands picks up majority stake in AI accelerator Zeroth for $1m

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies