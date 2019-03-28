News

Pre-registrations open for Supercell’s Brawl Stars in China

Pre-registrations open for Supercell’s Brawl Stars in China
By , Staff Writer

Supercell has opened pre-registrations for its hit real-time mobile multiplayer game Brawl Stars in China.

Studio CEO Ilkka Paananen revealed the news via his official Twitter account while noting that the game boasts over 100 million players and counting.

No official release date for China has been given at this time. Tencent-owned Supercell has partnered with Yoozoo Games for the China release.

Five million pre-registrations

Pre-registrations for Brawl Stars' global launch outside of China kicked off in November 2018, with the title quickly racking up over five million pre-registrations in one day.

The title was launched in December and is estimated to have generated over $150 million from global player spending since.

With the game averaging $50 million a month, it will be interesting to see how high these numbers can reach once it’s released in the biggest games market in the world.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

Job News Feb 12th, 2019

Supercell staffing up China game development studio

Feature Dec 14th, 2018

Inside Supercell: All-access to the world's most famous mobile games developer

1 News Dec 11th, 2018

Brawl Stars: “We at Supercell have never prepared more for a game launch”

Comment & Opinion Feb 19th, 2018

The irony of Supercell’s 2017 financials

News Jun 15th, 2017

Supercell soft-launches Brawl Stars in Canada App Store

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies