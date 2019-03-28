Pre-registrations open for Supercell’s Brawl Stars in China

Supercell has opened pre-registrations for its hit real-time mobile multiplayer game Brawl Stars in China.

Studio CEO Ilkka Paananen revealed the news via his official Twitter account while noting that the game boasts over 100 million players and counting.

No official release date for China has been given at this time. Tencent-owned Supercell has partnered with Yoozoo Games for the China release.

Five million pre-registrations

Pre-registrations for Brawl Stars' global launch outside of China kicked off in November 2018, with the title quickly racking up over five million pre-registrations in one day.

The title was launched in December and is estimated to have generated over $150 million from global player spending since.

Huge day! We just announced the start of Brawl Stars pre-registration in China. Go ⁦@BrawlStars⁩! #100millionplayersandcounting pic.twitter.com/dbvBjYUaB2 — Ilkka Paananen (@ipaananen) March 24, 2019

With the game averaging $50 million a month, it will be interesting to see how high these numbers can reach once it’s released in the biggest games market in the world.