Pokemon Go generates $2.65 billion in first three years

By , Staff Writer

Niantic’s Pokemon Go has generated $2.65 billion since launching on July 6th, 2016, according to Sensor Tower data.

This number positions the worldwide catch ‘em all among the most successful mobile games from Western developers, while also keeping the game on track to pass the $3 billion mark before the end of 2019.

Pokemon Go’s three-year revenue was enough to beat out competition from the likes of Clash Royale and Candy Crush Saga, which generated $2.3 billion and $1.86 billion, in the same time. These figures do not take into account China, with Pokemon Go yet to release in the region.

Players in the US accounted for the largest portion of spending at approximately 35 per cent of revenue or $928 million. Japan followed at 29 per cent or $779 million before Germany claimed third with 6 per cent or $159 million of the total gross revenue.

$1.43 billion on Google Play

Google Play users brought in 54 per cent of spending, which equaled to an estimated $1.43 billion. The remaining $1.22 billion was made up for the by players on the App Store.

Pokemon Go success has continued long after its release, with the title grossing £395 million globally in the first half of 2019 and showing a 19 per cent increase year-on-year.

Niantic recently launched Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, its first licensed follow-up to Pokemon Go. The magical mobile experience generated $3 million from player spending in its first seven days of release.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

