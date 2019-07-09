East meets West at G-STAR 2019, Asia's largest game exhibition in Busan, Korea, on November 14-17th - early bird registration now open!

Join over 2,000 trade visitors from 36 countries and nearly 700 exhibitors at G-STAR this year. It will be Asia's largest game exhibition, taking place in Busan, Korea. Early Bird registration is now available for the 14-17 November conference, which is once again set to become the perfect bridge between Asia and the rest of the world.

2019 should be the year that you plan your trip to South Korea to witness G-STAR, the most significant games industry event in the region. It’s an essential choice for business visitors, as the business-to-business part of G-STAR forms the largest exhibition of its kind in the world.

Sign-ups are taking place even more quickly than last year. Due to high demand for booth spaces, the initial allocation has now sold out. G-STAR is, however, looking to make more space available so please register using the standby b2b application form.

This year the show is expecting over 700 exhibiting companies and a total of over 2,000 trade visitors from 36 countries in the b2b areas as well as massive 200,000 gamers in the consumer halls. So if you haven't been before, then 2019 should almost certainly be the year that you plan your trip to South Korea. Before Wednesday 17 July you can register for the business area at a reduced rate.

East meets West

G-STAR has long been an essential part of the Asian gaming calendar, bringing together all the top names from Korea, Japan and China plus strong presences from South East Asia, India and around. In recent years however it has become THE most accessible entry point for global game companies too with visitors from around the world descending on Busan to connect with the top talent from the region.

It features fringe events, a lecture series, exhibition space and all the activity of the largest industry conferences. There are a variety of benefits for indie developers, including a special G-STAR indie showcase this year. Please register through the G-STAR Indie Showcase registration page. Steel Media will be running its acclaimed Big Indie Pitch at the venue too, so small and independent studios will have the chance to hone their pitching skills in quick-fire rounds with panels of press, publishers and pundits.

Discover A Gateway To The Asian Market

We all know that Asia is the biggest and fastest growing region in the games business, and as games industry professionals you really should be getting first-hand experience. The Korean market alone is one of the top five in the world, with some of the biggest names in development and publishing based in the region – think NetMarble, Nexon, Gamevil, Smilegate, Bluehole and more - but G-STAR also attracts top names from even bigger markets like China and Japan plus the rapidly growing regions of South East Asia and India.

Busan is a fun and culturally interesting spot to visit and English is widely spoken.

Connecting with these companies remotely can be tough, but G-STAR serves as an accessible, one-stop gateway, whether you’re looking for investment, publishing partners or exciting new games to bring west - it’s all here.

There’s no need for visas from most countries, English is widely spoken (with translators on offer to all overseas exhibitors) and the simple meeting system and open expo area make it incredibly easy to find decision makers and make new connections.

It’s not all work, work, work either. Busan is a fun and culturally interesting spot to visit (a major hub of parks, beaches and culture exhibitions as well as a centre for business and industry) and since English is widely spoken in South Korea, it’s a convenient and friendly place to begin your Asian adventure.

Get To Know G-STAR Before You Go

G-STAR will be sponsoring activities around Europe in 2019 to raise awareness of this amazing opportunity. Working with Pocket Gamer publishers Steel Media, G-STAR will be running a VIP mixer at Gamescom in Cologne in August, supporting PG Connects in Helsinki in October, and acting as season sponsor of the international Big Indie Pitch competitions taking place from London to Hong Kong, via San Francisco and Helsinki.

To find out how to participate in these activities, please contact Mr Chris James: chris@pocketgamer.co.uk.