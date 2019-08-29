News

Pokemon Masters launches globally on iOS and Android

Pokemon Masters launches globally on iOS and Android
By , Senior Editor

DeNA’s has launched one of the year’s most high profile mobile game releases today in Pokemon Masters on iOS and Android.

The Japanese developer has previously worked with Nintendo on various titles including Super Mario Run, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Fire Emblem Heroes - the latter proving to be a huge hit.

I choose you

This time DeNA is working with The Pokemon Company (part-owned by Nintendo), for a three-versus-three pokemon battler. The title includes single-player and co-op options against AI opponents, as players aim to become Pokemon champions.

Ahead of its release, on August 14th it was announced the game had struck up five million pre-registrations worldwide.

Pokemon Masters is being made available in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish and Traditional Chinese.

Dena was ranked 31st in PocketGamer.biz's Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2019 list.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Aug 15th, 2019

Pokemon Masters has five million Trainers already pre-registered

News Jun 27th, 2019

Pokemon Masters launches on mobile this summer

News May 10th, 2019

The Pokemon Company partners with DeNA for new mobile game

News Aug 6th, 2019

Pop-up Pokemon Centre capturing London this October

News Aug 5th, 2019

Pokemon Duel is shutting down on October 31st

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies