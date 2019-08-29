Pokemon Masters launches globally on iOS and Android

DeNA’s has launched one of the year’s most high profile mobile game releases today in Pokemon Masters on iOS and Android.

The Japanese developer has previously worked with Nintendo on various titles including Super Mario Run, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Fire Emblem Heroes - the latter proving to be a huge hit.

I choose you

This time DeNA is working with The Pokemon Company (part-owned by Nintendo), for a three-versus-three pokemon battler. The title includes single-player and co-op options against AI opponents, as players aim to become Pokemon champions.

Ahead of its release, on August 14th it was announced the game had struck up five million pre-registrations worldwide.

Pokemon Masters is being made available in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish and Traditional Chinese.

Dena was ranked 31st in PocketGamer.biz's Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2019 list.