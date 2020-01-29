Report: Apple iPhone production delayed by Coronavirus

Apple's iPhone increased production plans have been delayed by the outbreak of the Coronavirus in China.

As reported by Reuters (via Nikkei), the US tech giant had looked to ramp up manufacturing by 10 per cent in the first half of 2020, with 80 million of the phones targeted.

From this, Apple has ordered 65 million of its already available iPhones while another 15 million units are being allocated to its new cheaper model, which is expected to be announced in March.

February start

The increased production is due to start sometime in the third week of February, however due to the threat of the virus, this may be delayed or put on hold temporarily.

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to Apple for comment regarding the delay to iPhone production.

Recently, Ndemic Creations has been forced to warn players that its real-time strategy simulation title Plague Inc. does not provide any legitimate information concerning the current outbreak in China.