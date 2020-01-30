News

Pokemon Masters exceeds 20 million trainers

Pokemon Masters exceeds 20 million trainers
By , Staff Writer

Pokemon Masters has exceeded 20 million downloads since its launch in August 2019.

As announced by the official Japanese Pokemon Masters Twitter account (below), all trainers will receive 1,500 gems to celebrate the milestone achievement.

Impressive numbers

Before its global launch, Pokemon Masters had five million players pre-registered. Within four days of release, the game had amassed a total of 10 million.

In terms of revenue, Pokemon Masters generated $33 million in its first month of release. However, $26 million of that was earned within the first week.

Our very own Matthew Forde chose Pokemon Masters as his Game of the Year 2019.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Oct 1st, 2019

Pokemon Masters generates $33 million from first month

News Sep 3rd, 2019

Pokemon Masters champions 10 million downloads in four days

Comment & Opinion Dec 24th, 2019

PocketGamer.biz's Games of the Year 2019

News Oct 11th, 2019

Pokemon Masters developer outlines plan to improve game

News Sep 11th, 2019

Weekly global mobile games charts: Pokemon Masters tops US free App Store rank

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies