Coronavirus complicates production of Nintendo Switch in China

The coronavirus has impacted the production of the Nintendo Switch in China.

As reported by Reuters, the Japanese company has increased its sales projections for its flagship console from 18 million to 19.5 million for the year ending March 31st, 2020. Nintendo is now expected to rake in ¥300 billion ($2.7 billion) - a further 15 per cent than previously predicted.

The final quarter of 2019 - October to December - saw a six per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to ¥168.7 billion ($1.5 billion), previously being ¥158.6 billion ($1.4 billion) in 2018. 

Pandemic

The coronavirus epidemic has also impacted the Pokemon Video Game Championships event in Hong Kong, according to the official Facebook page. Due to take place on February 2nd, the event has now been cancelled as players could potentially carry or catch the virus.

However, the next tournament scheduled for February 9th is still expected to go ahead.

Earlier this week, it was also revealed that Apple has had to delay its increased iPhone production plans in China due to the outbreak.

Furthermore, Ndemic Creations has been forced to inform its players that its game Plague Inc. is not a source of legitimate information for the virus, following a surge in sales. 


