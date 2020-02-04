News

Fate/Grand Order sales stalling despite clearing $4 billion in lifetime revenues

By , Editor

Sony has released its financials for its Q3 FY2019 for the three months ending December 31st 2019.

Its Visual Media & Platform segment, under the Sony Music label, generated 48.2 billion yen ($442.1 million) for the quarter, down 16.3 per cent year-on-year.

The segment is responsible for Sony's biggest mobile release, Fate/Grand Order, which is reported to have been the primary cause of the lowered revenues due to decreased sales in the game.

The (grand) order of things

Sony ForwardWorks didn't receive a mention anywhere in the financials, as is usually the case for the seemingly forgotten mobile studio.

These segments did not have much impact on Sony's business overall, however. The company posted revenues of 2.46 trillion yen ($22.6 billion), an increase of 3 per cent year-on-year, though profits tumbled by 46 per cent to 229 billion yen ($2.1 billion).

Fate/Grand Order is estimated to have generated over $4 billion in revenue as of January 31st 2020. It has also been the most talked about game on Twitter for two years consecutively.


Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015.

