Nexon profits grow to $1.03 billion as MapleStory M sees impressive revenue growth

Nexon has released its financial results for both its Q4 2019 and the full fiscal year ending December 31st 2019.

Between October and December, the company earned ¥49.2 billion ($439 million) in revenue, a seven per cent year-on-year increase. However, throughout the entire fiscal year, Nexon saw sales of ¥248.5 billion ($2.21 billion) - a decrease of two per cent year-on-year. The company's net income was ¥115.7 billion ($1.03 billion), an increase of 7 per cent year-on-year.

Nexon noted that MapleStory M had contributed considerably to the success. In Q4 the mobile version of MapleStory grew 114 per cent year-on-year. Furthermore, it grew 65 per cent in full-year revenue.

"Strongly positioned"

"Nexon has an incredible foundation of strong original IP that makes up a world-class portfolio on par with global entertainment franchises," said Nexon president and CEO Owen Mahoney (pictured).

"And now, Nexon is strongly positioned at the intersection of two key trends that are increasingly defining games: the explosive adoption of powerful mobile devices that effectively put PCs in the pockets of billions of consumers which has radically increased our total addressable market; and the demand for deeply immersive online experiences, an area that Nexon is uniquely an expert in."

Mahoney continued: "Nexon's strategy will be to focus on fewer but bigger games, based on our beloved IP and great new universes that reach the greatest number of players across platforms.

"We plan to release Dungeon&Fighter 2D Mobile in China and KartRider: Drift, the next generation of our cross-platform online kart racing game. Importantly, we look forward to sharing more about a new multiplayer co-op action game from Embark Studios."