News

Nintendo confirms Octopath Traveler has surpassed 2 million sales

Nintendo confirms Octopath Traveler has surpassed 2 million sales
By , Staff Writer

Turn-based RPG Octopath Traveler has surpassed two million sales globally on Nintendo Switch.

The figure was confirmed by Nintendo (via Twitter), while also announcing that the popular game will be available for purchase at half price until April 2nd, 2020.

Octopath Traveler sees players controlling eight different protagonists, each featuring their own story and abilities. The Square Enix-developed title launched in July 2018 and went on to shift one million copies worldwide by August of that year.

The game was met with favourable reviews and currently stands at a critical score of 83 on Metacritic.

Mobile prequel

After the unexpected success of the RPG, Square Enix announced Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, a prequel that will arrive on mobile devices sometime in 2020.

Pre-registration has already started in Japan, with 800 players due to gain early access to the game. No Western release has been revealed at this time.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's downloadable content was recently hinted that it would be delayed because of the coronavirus, via series director Masahiro Sakurai.

PG Connects Digital #1 is the best of our Pocket Gamer Connects conference in an online form, with an entire week of talks, meetings, and pitch events taking place from April 6th to the 10th. You can register for the online event here.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Aug 3rd, 2018

Square Enix’s Octopath Traveler hits one million copies sold worldwide

News Jan 30th, 2020

Nintendo Switch tops 52 million sales, surpasses SNES

News Jan 17th, 2020

Nintendo Switch Lite passes 1 million sales in Japan

News Jan 14th, 2020

Nintendo Switch accounted for 26 of the top 30 best-selling games in Japan

News Jan 9th, 2020

Nintendo Switch surpasses 3.3 million units in France

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies