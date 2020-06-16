Evoland developer Shiro Games teams up with Tencent Cloud for technical solutions when launching in China

French indie games developer Shiro Games has teamed up with Tencent Cloud to help bring its next game Darksburg to the Chinese market with the latter's cloud-based technical solutions.

The Evoland creator has already seen success in China, as in 2017, six per cent of Northgard's player base was Chinese, and that number hit 11 per cent last year.

"We see huge potential in the Chinese gaming market, with it already being the second largest market for Northgard," said Shiro Games CEO Nicolas Cannasse.

"To improve the user experience of our Chinese users we decided to engaged with Tencent Cloud Europe to leverage their infrastructure that is built to host and run some of the most popular games over the world."

Aiding European developers

The Chinese tech giant claimed this is just the first step in helping indie developers from Europe tackle the Chinese market. Through its offerings, developers get access to a multi-regional, full-mesh interconnection service.

"The cooperation between Shiro Games and Tencent Cloud Europe is an important first step for us to show our support and to help the very innovative and creative European indie game developers in their efforts to conquer the Chinese market.", said Tencent Cloud Europe's Florent Point.

Earlier this year, Tencent Cloud teamed up with tech innovator Gameye to create a new digital conference.