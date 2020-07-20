Amanotes teams up with YG Entertainment to bring K-pop music to its games

News

By , Staff Writer

Music games specialist Amanotes has teamed up with Korean entertainment label YG Entertainment.

Through the agreement, a variety of K-pop artists to bring their songs to mobile titles. These include Playing with Fire by BLACKPINK, Bang Bang Bang by BIG BANG and Killing Me by iKON.

The games that will feature music by the artists include Magic Tiles 3, Tiles Hop and Dancing Road. The songs will be available on 15 games across over 100 countries.

Make it pop

"This partnership with YG Entertainment will be the beginning of more collaborations in the near future as we aim to provide everyone with the newest and hottest releases from their favourite artists," said Amanotes global head of marketing Jheric Delos.

"This will also enable us to develop an interactive music ecosystem where artists and listeners can connect. With our vision that 'Everyone Can Music', we hope to provide platforms that allow people to not just listen to music, but also interact with it."


