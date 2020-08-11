Summoners War breaches $2 billion in lifetime revenue

Com2uS' mobile monster-collecting title Summoners War: Sky Arena has broken $2 billion in lifetime revenue.

Not only has the turn-based strategy title hit the revenue milestone, making it one of the platform's top-grossing games, it has also breached 116 million downloads since being launched in June 2014. It broke 100 million in February 2019.

Furthermore, the game has proven to be a high performer in many markets, having reached the top 10 in-game sales across 132 countries. Perhaps what is more impressive, is that Summoners War has hit the number one spot in 87 countries. The ever-popular title is being made into a comic series, as Com2uS partners with Skybound and Image Comics.

"Major force"

"With $2 billion in revenue, Summoners War: Sky Arena remains a major force in mobile gaming thanks to our constant flow of content updates from our dedicated developer team, but most importantly, due to our never-resting fans who support our game with nearly unrivalled fandom and competitive spirit," said Gamevil Com2uS president Kyu Lee.

"We're also taking this momentum by the reins and charging forward with some huge IP expansion projects that we can't wait to share more details about throughout the year."

Not only is Summoners War a popular title, but it is also one of the most successful mobile games to break into esports. We caught up with Gamevil Com2uS general manager for Europe David Mohr at the World Arena Championship 2019 finals to gain some insight into what makes it such a success.