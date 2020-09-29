Call of Duty: Mobile has more than 46 million pre-registrations in China

More than 46 million players have already pre-registered for Call of Duty: Mobile in China.

As reported by Niko Partners senior Analyst Daniel Ahmad, via Twitter (below), the mobile shooter is edging closer to being officially launched within mainland China.

Furthermore, after having been approved on August 6th by the country's games regulator, a final test will be held on October 20th for Android devices.

"The game is a deep collaboration between Tencent's TiMi studios, the developer, and Activision Blizzard, the IP holder," said Ahmad.

Join the fight

Call of Duty: Mobile has proven popular worldwide since its October 2019 release. Within eight months, the shooter had racked up 250 million downloads. However, around 100 million of those installs were accumulated in its launch week.

Moreover, the Activision's mobile FPS took home two accolades at the International Mobile Gaming Awards last month, Best Technical Achievement and Excellence in Gameplay.

Furthermore, Call of Duty: Mobile proved to be a big winner at The Game Awards 2019, as the shooter took home the Best Mobile Game accolade.