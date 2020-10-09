This Week in Asia: Genshin Impact generates $60m in revenue while Voodoo preps to launch titles in China

The world is vast, and keeping up with all the news that happens is incredibly difficult, especially when it comes from another corner of the earth.

Genshin Impact generates $60 million in its first week

MiHoYo's Breath of the Wild-inspired title Genshin Impact has broken $60 million in revenue during its first week since launch, according to Sensor Tower.

In China alone, the game generated around 42 per cent of its earnings, or rather $25 million. However, from the rest of the world, Genshin Impact has brought in $35 million via player spending, which equates to around 58 per cent of its revenue.

Voodoo's titles are launching in China through The9

Two of Voodoo's titles launch in China via Shanghai-based developer and publisher The9.

The Chinese firm has purchased two licenses to bring Voodoo's games to China, with potential for a third, though it is currently unknown as to which titles it will release.

The first all-female team joins Honor of Kings esports league

The first all-female Honor of Kings team has assembled to compete competitively in an esports league.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, the new five-piece squad, named Fire Leopard, will be the first all-women team in the history of the King Pro League (KPL).

BTS World and BTS Universe Story close in on $50 million combined revenue

The first two official BTS mobile games - BTS World and BTS Universe Story - have generated near to $50 million in combined lifetime revenue, according to Sensor Tower.

Launched in June 2019, BTS World has accumulated approximately $48.5 million globally on mobile - making up the bulk of the number - however BTS Universe Story only launched last week and contributed a further $310,000. Both games were developed by South Korean developer Netmarble.

Nintendo's theme park not opening till 2021

Universal Studio Japan's Osaka-based Nintendo theme park will not open until next year.

As reported by VGC, the decision has been made as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Back in June, it was confirmed that the theme park would not open in the summer, as originally planned, but it would still welcome Nintendo fans later this year.