This Week in Asia: Huya and DouYu merger, Com2uS acquisition and Pakistan's TikTok block

The world is vast, and keeping up with all the news that happens is incredibly difficult, especially when it comes from another corner of the earth.

That's why we like to keep you, our readers, up-to-date on the latest goings-on in Asia, a huge mobile gaming market that can be tough to keep track of, but one that the rest of the world should absolutely pay attention to.

We'll be rounding up some of the bigger stories from Asia each week, to ensure you're fully in the loop with the latest news and announcements.

Read on for more…

Genshin Impact racks up $100 million in under two weeks

MiHoYo's free-to-play RPG Genshin Impact has generated $100 million in less than two weeks.

The milestone was revealed by Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad, via Twitter, as he explained that the top-grossing markets for the Breath of the Wild-inspired title are China, Japan, Korea and the US.

Streaming platforms Huya and DouYu are merging

Chinese streaming platforms Huya and DouYu have entered into a merger agreement.

The deal is expected to close within the first half of 2021 and will see DouYu become a subsidiary of Huya.

Pakistan blocks TikTok due to "immoral" and "indecent" clips

TikTok has been blocked in Pakistan due to "immoral" and "indecent" content.

As reported by NewsWeek, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) – the country's telecoms regulator – has explained that it has received a number of complaints in regards to the Chinese short-form video app.

Com2uS purchases Out of the Park Developments

South Korean mobile games developer and publisher Com2uS has acquired Out of the Park Developments (OOTP) for an undisclosed amount.

The Out of the Park Baseball creator is the first company outside of South Korea to be purchased by Com2uS.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars was Japan's best-selling game in September

Nintendo's Super Mario 3D All-Stars was the best selling game in Japan for September 2020.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the trio of games – Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy – defeated fellow triple-A release, Marvel's Avengers.

Connect with South Korea, China, Japan and the whole of the Asian games industry at G-STAR, November 17-21. The huge games exhibition features a b2b conference with top speakers and the chance to network with the leading Asian companies, and this year it’s all online. You can find out more and buy tickets at https://www.gotogstar.com/ (you can save up to 20% by buying Pocket Gamer Connects tickets at the same time).