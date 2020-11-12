News

PGC Digital: India overtakes US to become second-biggest game download market globally

PGC Digital: India overtakes US to become second-biggest game download market globally
By , Features Editor

India has overtaken the US to become the second-biggest game download in the world at six billion downloads, according to Lumikai Fund general partner Justin Keeling.

The comment was made as part of a panel at PGC Digital #4 on 'Working with Publishers from Different Cultures'.

Further panellists included: Steel Media COO Dave Bradley, Plug In Digital head of publishing and marketing Guillaume Jamet, LudiqueWorks CEO and co-founder Douglas Ogeto, GameAnalytics CEO Ioana Hreninciuc, CrazyLabs publishing manager Rotem Eldor and Play 3arabi co-founder and CEO Joseph Shomali.

"As of last month, I think in terms of the overall market numbers, we have about 370 million gamers now in India - 80 per cent of them being on mobile," said Keeling.

"It's a mobile-first market driven by Reliance Jio and 4G. The rest is split between PC and console."

TimesofIndia previously reported (via App Annie) that the country accumulated 19 billion downloads in 2019, representing an increase of 195 per cent over 2016, whereas global growth came in at 45 per cent during that same period.

Family-driven

India's play habits were explained to revolve heavily around the sociology of the country, with many of its residents being very family-driven. This has resulted in a boost to both multiplayer and social titles.

Interestingly, it was further revealed that a lot of people in India only been introduced to games and social media in the "last two to three years". There was also debate between the panel as to whether India or the MENA region is actually the fastest-growing games market, with both showing huge leaps over the past 12 months.

Hreninciuc stated that "China and India are the only two countries in the world to have more than one billion gamers," proving the scale of both markets.

The 'Working with Publishers from Different Cultures' panel in action.

PUBG Corp recently revealed that the company is looking to relaunch PUBG Mobile in India after previously been banned for its association with Tencent.

PGC Digital #4 will run from November 9th to November 13th. To keep up to date with all of our coverage, check out the roundups here. There's still time to sign up - to find out more and book a ticket, head to the website.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Features Editor

Matthew Forde is the features editor for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Nov 11th, 2020

PGC Digital: CrazyLabs surpasses 3.5 billion downloads across games library

News Jun 8th, 2020

PGC Digital: Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp experiences its best month for downloads ever

News Jun 8th, 2020

PGC Digital: Games-related acquisitions down 45% year-on-year in Q1 2020

News May 13th, 2020

Lion Studios' puzzler Save The Girl tops global downloads for April 2020

News Apr 8th, 2020

PGC Digital: Shadow Fight 3 brawls its way to 80 million downloads globally

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies