Terraria Mobile sells over one million units three week after Chinese debut

Will roll out to Greater China territories starting next year

505 Games has revealed that Terraria Mobile has sold over one million units within the first three weeks post-launch in China.

Terraria Mobile has reached the top of the premium and sandbox categories on the App Store and TapTap in the country.

Terraria was developed by Re-Logic and was published by 505 Games on mobile and console platforms globally.

505 Games has partnered with premium mobile game publisher XD Inc. to release Terraria Mobile in Mainland China, and following the successful launch will release Terraria Mobile in Greater China territories next year.

To appeal to players in Mainland China, XD Inc. enhanced localisation, added territory-specific social features and tweaked some key art to match local tastes and preferences.

"A timeless masterpiece"

"These preliminary results illustrate once again how Terraria truly is a timeless masterpiece in our industry, bringing joy to gamers in Beijing and Shanghai just like in New York and London”, said 505 Games co-founder and co-CEO Raffi Galante.

"This is a remarkable achievement for Terraria and our company; this confirms once again the importance of a local approach to strategy, publishing operations and game development in China and Asia."

XD CEO Dash Huang added: "The release of Terraria has once again given us a glance into the immense potential of the mobile games community, especially with Terraria garnering over 32,000 reviews on TapTap in just a few weeks."

505 Games has similar success in China last year with the localised mobile release of Human Fall Flat, which accumulated 2 million sales in six days, claiming the number one spot within hours of launch. Additionally, XD Inc. published Human Fall Flat, and other 505 Games titles, in China.


