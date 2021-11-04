Harry Potter: Magic Awakened surpasses $228 million in less than two months since launch

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened from NetEase has surpassed $200 million in less than two months since launch.

According to Sensor Tower, since the game launched in China on September 9th, it has generated approximately $228 million across the App Store and Google Play.

The feat comes in time for the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter franchise, which has thus far produced four mobile titles since the launch of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery from Jam City in 2018.

The success of Magic Awakened has rocketed it to second place in the franchise by global player spending, second to Hogwarts Mystery which has accumulated $342 million since launch.

Awakening its potential

The third highest grossing game in the franchise is Harry Potter: Puzzle and Spells from Zynga, which has generated $135 million since launching in September 2020.

Niantic’s Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is the lowest earning mobile title, accumulating $39 million since launching in 2019. It's now being sunsetted.

To-date, Harry Potter mobile games have generated $743 million in consumer spending worldwide.

Magic Awakened is on track to steal the top spot from Hogwarts Mystery, generating $181 million within its first 31 days compared to $33 million from Hogwarts Mystery.

In comparison, Wizards Unite generated $12 million within its first month, before consumer spending rapidly declined.

The US is the greatest contributor to Harry Potter mobile game lifetime revenue, spending $287 million, or 38 per cent, across the four games.

In second place is China at 28 per cent, solely due to the release of Magic Awakened. Within its first week of launch in China it shot to first place in both revenue and downloads.

In third place is Germany at 5.4 per cent, and fourth place at 5 per cent, the home of Harry Potter himself, the UK.

Earlier this week, due to a continued decline, Niantic announced that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will be shutting down on January 31st, 2022.