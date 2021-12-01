Gamevil rebrands as Com2uS Holdings to focus on blockchain and NFT projects

South Korean gaming outfit Gamevil has rebranded to Com2uS Holdings to shift focus towards blockchain gaming.

Under the updated Com2uS brand, Com2uS Holding’s subsidiaries will become Com2uS Platform, Com2uS Plus, Com2uS USA, and Com2uS Japan.

Gamevil acquired Com2uS in October 2013 for $65 million, which was one of its biggest South Korean competitors at the time.

The firm is now best known for its mobile turn-based strategy Summoners War franchise, originally developed by Com2uS.

Com2uS Holdings first entered the blockchain space earlier this year in April with a $28 million investment into Coinone, the third largest cryptocurrency exchange in the country at the time.

Since then, Com2uS Holdings went on to become the second-largest shareholder of Coinone, further solidifying its intentions.

Shifting focus

Earlier this month, Com2uS Holdings revealed that it had signed a deal with Terraform Labs to build a blockchain ecosystem for its titles.

The deal will see Com2uS Holding’s Hive platform updated into a blockchain platform and will issue its own cryptocurrency named C2X.

Going forward, Com2uS Holdings will develop and publish games with NFT and play to earn features, including first and third party titles.

So far, Summoners War: Chronicles and Chromatic Souls: AFK Raid have had blockchain features enabled.

Additionally, Com2uS is developing an "all-in-one metaverse" platform, Com2Verse that will "link work, life, and play in a brand new way".

Furthermore, Com2Verse will leverage the Com2uS independent blockchain economic ecosystem and create a Mirror World Metanomics platform that will allow players to take part in the game economy.

Last week, the firm acquired digital asset platform operator Zenaad to support its new blockchain-based strategy.