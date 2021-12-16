News

Flexion partners with 37Games to release Puzzles & Survival on Amazon, Samsung and Xiaomi

The free-to-play game originally launched on Google Play last year

Date Type Companies involved Size
December 16th, 2021 partnership 37Games
Flexion Mobile 		Not disclosed
Flexion partners with 37Games to release Puzzles & Survival on Amazon, Samsung and Xiaomi
By , Staff Writer

Flexion Mobile has revealed a new partnership deal with Chinese developer 37Games to launch Puzzles & Survival on Amazon, Samsung, and Xiaomi.

Having launched in August 2020, Puzzles and Survival is a free-to-play match-three game that generates around $16 million a month on Google Play.

Since its launch in August 2020, Puzzles & Survival has reached the top-grossing charts in multiple countries worldwide, including reaching 21st place in North America's top free games.

Flexion has stated that it will use its software to create versions of Puzzles & Survival for the three platforms.

Platform boost

"37Games is a major developer, plenty big enough to publish on alternative platforms for itself," commented Flexion CEO Jens Lauritzson.

"Through Flexion, 37Games is able to add its game to other platforms without significant investment, and gain an immediate boost in numbers.

"We will also work with the platform stores to maximise revenue with promo opportunities and events. We’re covering everything for Puzzles and Survival on Amazon, Samsung and Xiaomi, enabling 37Games to concentrate its resources on developing its games."

Android developers using Flexion’s platform have seen an average 10 per cent increase in revenue, and Flexion’s own revenue increased by 42 per cent (to $20.6 million) between April and September this year. The addition of Puzzles and Survival is set to further strengthen its portfolio.

37Games vice president Sally Peng added: "We think players on Amazon, Samsung and Xiaomi are going to love Puzzles and Survival, and we’re delighted to be making the game available to them. Flexion is a great partner, helping us to reach players on these alternative platforms quickly and easily."

Earlier this week, Socialpoint announced a partnership with Huawei to bring its two flagship titles, Dragon City and Monster Legends, to the latter's AppGallery.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Dec 8th, 2021

Developers on Flexion's platform see a 10% boost in revenue

Interview Mar 9th, 2018

Alternative Android game store Flexion raises $10 million prior to 2018 IPO

1 News May 6th, 2016

Alternative Android distribution platform Flexion raises $3 million to expand into India, Iran and more

Interview Dec 24th, 2014

2014 in Review: Jens Lauritzson, Flexion - China will dominate 2015's headlines

Feature May 9th, 2013

To revolutionise the app ecosystem we need to get rid of the walled gardens, says Flexion's Jens Lauritzson

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies