Tilting Point acquires majority stake in AstroKings developer AN Games

Will scale the studio's games in both Eastern and Western markets

February 3rd, 2022
Free-to-play mobile games publisher Tilting Point has acquired a majority stake in South Korean developer AN Games, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1999, AN Games first launched its sci-fi web game, Astronest, in 2000 The studio shifted its focus to developing mobile games in 2014 with the release of a prequel to its debut franchise, Astronest: The Beginning, and the subsequent MMO AstroKings in 2018.

Prior to the acquisition, Tilting Point had previously signed a live publishing partnership with AN Games to scale AstroKings in 2020, which included a collaboration with US sci-fi series Stargate.

4X strategy masters

Through the acquisition, Tilting Point seeks to deepen its existing roots in the South Korean games market and scale AN Games’ portfolio in western markets and previously untapped eastern markets.

"AN Games’ team has mastered the 4X strategy genre over the past twenty years, and built both an extremely talented team and an engine which is ideal for integrating IPs," said Tilting Point president and co-CEO Samir Agili.

"The acquisition of AN Games is proof of our Progressive Publishing model, where we successfully grew AstroKings, then merged operations so that we can pursue co-development opportunities and further enhance our publishing across Asia to reach new players."

AN Games CEO Hwan-gi Kim added: "Arriving at a co-development stage has been a natural progression of our relationship. We admire and trust the Tilting Point expertise and look forward to being able to grow our studio’s impact even further.

Last week, Tilting Point revealed that it will begin bringing its mobile games to PC and browser, starting with Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest and Operation: New Earth.


