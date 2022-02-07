News

Bravely Default Brilliant Lights reaches four million players in first 11 days

Featuring new and returning characters

Bravely Default Brilliant Lights reaches four million players in first 11 days
By , Staff Writer

Square Enix’smobile title Bravely Default Brilliant Lights has surpassed four million downloads in less than two weeks since launch.

The recent feat, which was achieved in 11 days, was revealed on the game's official Twitter. Brilliant Lights accumulated three million downloads within the first week of its launch on January 27 2022, when it was released in Japan on iOS and Android. 

The game is free-to-play with optional microtransactions and features returning "Brave" and "Default" mechanics from previous entries, in addition to returning characters like Tiz and Agnes from the series’ first entry.

Moving into mobile

There are also brand-new characters, unlockable costumes, and three separate continents to explore. The new continent of Vermelho appears along with Luxendarc and Excillent from the 3DS and Switch entries, respectively.

A Western release has yet to be announced, and with many Square Enix titles having remained Japan-only releases, it is currently unknown whether Brilliant Lights can be expected to release elsewhere.

To celebrate the download milestone Square Enix rewarded players with 1,000 Mithril, the in-game currency. The milestone has also been celebrated with Square Enix’s release of a commemorative illustration.

KLab has recently revealed that it has acquired the worldwide distribution rights for a new mobile game based on the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime series.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Jul 15th, 2021

Square Enix commits to mobile with Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights

News Dec 14th, 2020

Square Enix pushes Nier Re[in]carnation release to 2021

News Nov 9th, 2017

Square Enix's Dragon Quest Rivals hits seven million downloads in Japan five days after launch

News Nov 18th, 2021

Top 5 Japan-only mobile games we wanna play

News Apr 16th, 2021

Update: Square Enix dismisses acquisition rumours

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies